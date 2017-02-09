Lynx Blue Line could be a game changer for Hidden Valley

Trains are months away from rolling through north Charlotte, and big changes are happening near light rail tracks along North Tryon Street.

A new view comes for Anthony Carrothers in the city's Hidden Valley neighborhood.

"People keep talking about the light rail, so people got a little different perspective," he said.

Because of a troubling past, safety issues are top of mind.

Booming times along North Tryon puts Hidden Valley in the crosshairs of the "G word," as in gentrification.

"The Hidden Valley property values have been stagnant for a while, and I see this as an opportunity for some increases in values not to the point of where it would force people out of their homes," said city council member Gregg Phipps, who represents the neighborhood.

Success in Southend demonstrates the possible, and once-distressed communities near new rail construction are riding a wave of remarkable change.

Developer T.J. Larsen is putting in 14 new condos in Optimist Park just blocks from a new rail station. They were all sold out before the groundbreaking.

"For Sale" signs stand at the development's entrance and right in Anthony Carrothers' front yard. His house went on the market last week.

So far there have been six inquiries.

"To have that many hits in that short amount of time is phenomenal," Carrothers said.

The Blue Line Extension is expected to open in August of this year.

