Davidson College responds to report of sexual assault on campus

More information is coming out about an alleged sexual assault that took place at Davidson College in January.

Davidson police arrested 20-year-old George Coleman in February and charged him with sexual battery. The alleged crime comes as Davidson College is dealing with 12 reported rapes that happened on campus in the past year and 64 reported sex crimes in the past three years.

"I think that is very disturbing," Davidson College student Jack Clary said. "I think there are things that should be done."

The police report states the victim and the suspect were dating, but broke up back in October. The victim claims after the break-up Coleman became controlling and aggressive. The report goes on to read the victim went to a party and consumed too much alcohol and forgot what happened. The next thing she remembered was waking up naked in her dorm room bed with Coleman beside her. That's when, according to the report, she screamed and told Coleman to get out of her room.

"I would say if it's true and he did do it - own up and take the consequences," Clary said.

Davidson College is responding to the alleged crime. Leaders sent WBTV this statement:

No caring person can feel anything but sympathy for mothers in this situation. Sexual assault is a national problem, including at Davidson. Through education, advocacy and accountability, we are working to radically reduce and ultimately eliminate sexual assault on our campus. This requires the engagement of all students, faculty and staff. And it requires a national shift in campus culture. Although progress is not always as rapid as we would like, we are committed to this crucial work.

Davidson College officials said they are doing something to prevent sexual assaults from happening on campus. Here is a list of what the college is doing:

Bystander training was adopted in the 2014-15 academic year, and more than a quarter of the student body participated in the volunteer course, including a majority of Greek organization members and the entire football team.

All first-year students complete an online education program during the summer, the “Community of Respect” program during orientation and, during the academic year, they complete Davidson 101, an orientation course that includes education on potential sexual misconduct situations they might encounter and how to handle them.

All resident advisers, hall counselors and building managers complete more than five hour of sexual assault prevention training.

A task force of students, faculty and staff in recent years studied the college’s sexual misconduct policy, gathered input from across campus and moved forward with changes to strengthen the policies, procedures and penalties for violations.

Last academic year alone, at least ten campus events focused on prevention, including “Take Back the Night,” documentary screenings and the Courage Project.

Coleman is a member of Davidson's Baseball team. There is no word if he is still on the team. When asked if he was, the sports department sent a statement.

"We take reports of sexual assault very seriously, and we work closely with the Dean of Students office when one of our athletes is involved in a campus incident," the statement read. "However, it is our policy not to discuss individual disciplinary cases, including the college’s actions in response to a report of sexual misconduct."

The victim told police she believes she was raped when she blacked out. The victim requested a rape kit to be completed. Police said it will take 45 to 60 days for the results to come back.

Coleman's next court date is in March.

