Winter is winter again in the NC mountains

After another extended warm spell, things have changed weather-wise in the North Carolina Mountains. Snow, wind and cold temperatures returned to the High Country on Thursday.

"It's good to see it," said Matt Zemba as he carried an armful of coffee to his office in the driving snow.

Conditions were what many people expect in the second week of February. On top of Beech Mountain, the temperature at lunchtime was 16 degrees with gusts over 30 mph.

"Man, the wind is just terrible," said Alex Hall as he walked through the snow trying to get home. It is a shock to the system, he said, after so many days of warm weather.

Businesses that cater to winter tourists were pleased with the change in weather. It means ski areas will attract a lot of people - and that means a lot of spending.

"A little cold and a little snow goes a long way," said a ski clothing manager.

The snowfall is expected to taper off overnight leaving behind a couple of inches in most places, but cold temperatures will remain for at least another day. Then a warm-up is expected by next week.

