Thursday is National Pizza Day

According to Pizza.com, Americans consume pizza at an astonishing rate of 350 slices per second. It’s one of the most popular foods, and that’s why it has its own national day of celebration.

We stopped by Due Amici Pizza in North Charlotte. The joint is co-owned by Paolo Cina, who’s from Sicily, and Art Corneille from Brooklyn. It’s safe to say this place knows how to turn out a nice pie.

“It’s good, it’s easy and it’s fast,” Cornielle said of why people love pizza so much.

On Thursday we found people putting pies down like champions. And I got a chance to try my hand at making one of my own.

Check out the video for the best looking pizza you’ll ever see, and enjoy National Pizza Day!

