Golden retriever puppies stolen from Union Co home

Deputies in Union County are asking for the public's help locating several golden retriever puppies stolen from their home this week.

"The majority of the pups were only 3 weeks old at the time of the theft," the Union County Sheriff's Office wrote in a post on their Facebook page Thursday.

The woman who owns the puppies told deputies she went out to the kennel behind her home on Love Mill Road north of Monroe at 9 a.m. Monday morning and found signs of someone jumping a fence and opening their doggie door.

Officials told WBTV the puppies will probably not survive without being bottle-fed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789 or Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.

