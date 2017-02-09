Carolina Panthers president Danny Morrison has resigned, team announces

Carolina Panthers president Danny Morrison has resigned his post to pursue interests at the college level, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Morrison, the former athletics director at TCU and Wofford and one-time Southern Conference commissioner, joined the Panthers in 2009 as owner Jerry Richardson’s top lieutenant.

Morrison, 63, took over after Richardson’s sons, including former team president Mark Richardson, abruptly resigned two weeks before the 2009 opener.

“I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and want to thank Mr. Richardson and everyone involved with the organization,” Morrison said in the release. “This is something I have been thinking about for a while and the timing is right with the start of the business year. We have made great progress in a number of areas, but there are other endeavors, particularly on the college level, that interest me as a final chapter in my career.”

Morrison did not immediately respond to a message left by the Observer.

The Panthers did not announce a replacement for Morrison, who was instrumental in the renovations at Bank of America Stadium and played a pivotal role in improving the Panthers’ training camp facilities at Wofford.

Morrison was in Houston last week for Super Bowl activities in one of his last appearances in an official capacity with the Panthers.

“Danny has made significant contributions to the Panthers over the last seven years and provided guidance to our business operations. He came to us from a college background and learned the NFL quickly,” Richardson said in a statement. “Danny has great integrity and embodies our core values. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best.”