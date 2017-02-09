CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Jerry “The King” Lawler Highlights Royalty Knight at BB&T Ballpark on June 7th

Jerry “The King” Lawler Highlights Royalty Knight at BB&T Ballpark on June 7th

Professional Wrestling Legend to Visit Uptown Charlotte as Part of the Harris Teeter & Gain Celeb Series

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Professional wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler will meet fans and sign autographs on “Royalty Knight” at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, June 7th as part of the 2017 Harris Teeter & Gain Celeb Series. Throughout the 2017 season, fans can expect a wide array of celebrities and legendary baseball players at BB&T Ballpark presented by Harris Teeter & Gain.



Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7th and all fans will have a chance to meet the iconic wrestler and WWE color commentator before the team’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays). Lawler, who will also throw out a ceremonial first pitch, will headline the team’s “Royalty Knight” at the ballpark. King Meck, one of the team’s popular Royalty Racers, will also meet and greet fans throughout the night.



Lawler, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, had a distinguished pro wrestling career, which spanned numerous territories around the country. Over the course of his 46-year wrestling career, “The King” won 168 championships, including the Memphis Wrestling Southern Heavyweight Championship 52 times and the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship 35 times.



In 1982, Lawler began a notorious wrestling feud with comedian Andy Kaufman. During this period, Kaufman, a star on the television show, Taxi, wrestled Lawler in Memphis, TN. As the rivalry continued, both Lawler and Kaufman appeared on an episode of Late Night with David Letterman. In a famous scene, Lawler slapped Kaufman in the face. Kaufman later retaliated by throwing coffee in Lawler’s face. Over 15 years later, Lawler recreated this legendary television moment with Jim Carrey in the movie, “Man on the Moon”, a biopic of Kaufman.



The Charlotte Knights open the 2017 season -- their 30th as the Knights -- at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday, April 6th. Season tickets, as well as partial season ticket plans for the 2017 season, are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, online at CharlotteKnights.com, or by phone at 704-274-8282. Additional celebrities in the Harris Teeter & Gain Celeb Series will be announced later this week. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Tradition Never Ends!





