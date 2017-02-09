WINGATE UNIVERSITY: Griffin Earns Academic All-District Honors for Second Straight Year

Wingate's Keith Griffin earns Academic All-District honors for second straight year

2/9/2017 | Men's Basketball

Austin, Texas----For the second consecutive year, Wingate University senior center Keith Griffin (Concord, N.C.) has been named to the Academic All-District III men's basketball team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Griffin is one of six men's basketball student-athletes in the region to earn Academic All-District accolades and one of four honorees from the South Atlantic Conference.



Griffin has had quite the week. On Tuesday, he was one of only two NCAA Division II men's basketball players to be named to the All-State NABC Good Works Team. On Wednesday, Griffin and the Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season over sixth-ranked Queens and are the only team to defeat the Royals this season.



"What an awesome week for Keith," head coach Brian Good says. "It's great to see him get the recognition he deserves."



A Finance major, Griffin has a 3.52 GPA. He has been a Dean's List student in each of his first three years at Wingate, while also being named to the SAC Honor Roll multiple times in his career. He earned Honors Court Recognition from the NABC in 2016. In addition to his strong academics, Griffin is a huge part of the university and the community. A team captain for the Bulldogs, Griffin is in the FCA Leadership program. He has volunteered with the West Stanly Ministries and has spoken to students at Wingate Elementary School. Griffin has assisted with the Boys and Girls Club, doing after school tutoring and mentoring kids at Monroe Middle School. Griffin also participated in United Way Day of Caring, working with Habitat for Humanity.



Griffin and his wife started G.R.I.F.F.I.N. K-9 Rescue last year. Located in Monroe, N.C., they work with many shelters in the surrounding areas. Their goal is to rescue dogs from high-kill shelters and provide them a temporary home until they are adopted by a great family. They immediately take all dogs whether they were owner surrenders, strays, etc. to the vet and make sure they are healthy enough to be adopted.



Griffin has had a strong year on the court for the Bulldogs, who have won 12 of their last 13 games, which included an 11-game winning streak, the longest for Wingate since the 2000-01 season. Griffin averages 10.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per contest, shooting 59 percent from the field. He leads the league and ranks 10th nationally in blocked shots, while also ranking fourth in the conference in field goal percentage and eighth in rebounding. His 173 career blocked shots ranks ninth in SAC history.



Griffin and the other five team members will advance to the Academic All-America national ballot. District III (college division) includes NCAA Division II schools from the Conference Carolinas, the Peach Belt Conference and the South Atlantic Conference. The members of the College Sports Information Directors of America (by districts) select the Academic All-District men's basketball teams.



Academic All-District III Team

Jaumonee Byrd, Clayton State

Keith Griffin, Wingate

Nathan Lemke, Coker

James Stepp, Newberry

Sawyer Williams, Carson-Newman

C.J. Wilson, Young Harris



