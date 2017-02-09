Restrooms at Charlotte-Douglas reopen after water main break

Restrooms that were closed at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Thursday due to a water main break have been reopened. The break led to the bathrooms being closed in four of the airport's five concourses Thursday.

According to a tweet from the airport, the break was caused by construction. The break forced restrooms in concourses A, B, C, and D to be closed. Restrooms in concourse E were still functional, officials said.

Crews are working on repairing water main break caused by construction. Pre-security: use restrooms in Hourly Deck. Post: Use Concourse E. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) February 9, 2017

As of 3 p.m., airport officials said crews had located the break and were in the process of repairing it. Just before 5 p.m., the airport tweeted that the repair had been made and that water would be "returning slowly."

Travelers rejoice! Looks like bathrooms in main terminal are open again. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/lFAy7bLFvq — Sarah-Blake Morgan (@SarahBlakeWBTV) February 9, 2017

