Pair accused of possessing gun at elementary school in Taylorsville

Two people were charged with possessing a firearm on school grounds in Alexander County.

Deputies say 26-year-old Lee Roy Lingerfelt III and 27-year-old Carrie Marie Adkins were arrested Thursday in the case.

Deputies say the pair was at Wittenburg Elementary School in Taylorsville during school hours when a 32-caliber revolver was found in the glove compartment of their car. Lingerfelt and Adkins were taken to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center and charged with felony possession of a firearm on school grounds and felony alteration of a serial number on a weapon.

Lingerfelt was additionally charged with driving on a revoked license.

Each was given a $10,000 secured bond and are expected in court Monday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.