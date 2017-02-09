Democratic lawmakers introduce new bill to repeal HB2, expand LGBT protections

North Carolina Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that would fully repeal House Bill 2, the state's anti-LGBT law. The bill would expand nondiscrimination laws for housing, employment, credit, insurance, public accommodations, and education to protect the LGBT community.

Reps. Pricey Harrison, Susan Fisher and Deb Butler filed House Bill 82.

The new push to repeal HB2 comes after the North Carolina Sports Association penned a letter to the General Assembly saying the state is in danger of losing all NCAA Championship events through 2022 if the bill is not repealed.

House Bill 2 went into place in March 2016 and overturned a Charlotte ordinance that would have allowed transgender people to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with.

Four North Carolina Democrats filed a bill in the Senate in an effort to repeal the controversial House Bill 2 last week.

In December, another special session was called by the General Assembly in an effort to repeal HB2, but the legislation failed in the Senate and was not considered in the House.

That state law remains in effect, despite months of turmoil and controversy since its passage.

