Coyote traps to be set out in Tega Cay

Coyote traps will be set up around Tega Cay Monday following a city council meeting regarding concerns over the animals.

“I saw one this past week running across Tega Cay Drive,” said Susan Haile as she walked her dog on Thursday. “I do not let [my pets] go out without me. I mean, they can run about our property freely, but I am also observing what they are doing.”

“We are missing a lot of pets. People are coming home with coyotes in the driveway, coyotes in the back yard. People looking out their window and seeing a coyote. That was the line for me,” said city councilman David O'Neal. “Everyone wants to live in Tega Cay, and I guess so do the coyotes.”

City council voted to address coyote concerns utilizing a trapper as part of the Coyote Management Plan.

“For two weeks he is going to trap as many as he can and see if that takes care of our problem,” said O'Neal.

“At the end of the day, we decided that if we never took a swing, we would never get on base, so we moved forward,” said councilman Ryan Richard.

Foot-hold trapping devices will be set in eight locations around the city where high coyote activity and sightings have been reported, city officials said. The traps will remain in place for 7 to 14 days, depending on activity.

“Depending on the amount of how many they catch, then we can decide of what comes next,” said Richard.

City officials said the traps will be checked every 24 hours. Per SCDNT permitting, any coyotes found will be removed, transported outside city limits and disposed of in a SCDNR-approved location, the city said.

The general areas surrounding the trapping sites will be marked with yellow signs that read, "WARNING - Wildlife Control Operator Trapping in Progress - Please note that it is illegal to interfere with trapping services and tamper with trapping devices."

Orange fluorescent ribbon will also be hung in the immediate area of the trapping site.

“This is not some place people would normally wonder into,” said O'Neal.

City officials said other animals, including free-ranging domestic animals, will be removed from trapping devices and released on site.

