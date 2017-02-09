SouthPark area bank robber being sought

Aquesta Bank is asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say robbed a Charlotte bank Wednesday.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the Aquesta Bank in the 4500 block of Sharon Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police, or the FBI at 1-800-209-2293, where a reward is possible.

The public can also submit a tip through the website bankrobbers.frbi.gov.

