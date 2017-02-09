SouthPark area bank robber being sought - | WBTV Charlotte

SouthPark area bank robber being sought

(Source: Aquesta Bank) (Source: Aquesta Bank)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Aquesta Bank is asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say robbed a Charlotte bank Wednesday. 

It happened around 9 a.m. at the Aquesta Bank in the 4500 block of Sharon Road. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police, or the FBI at 1-800-209-2293, where a reward is possible. 

The public can also submit a tip through the website bankrobbers.frbi.gov

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly