Salisbury mother accused of assaulting child over dirty school uniforms

An argument over dirty school uniforms led to charges against the mother of an 11-year-old girl in Salisbury.

According to the police report, officers went to a home on Oakhurst Drive in Salisbury on Wednesday night after receiving a 911 hang up call. A man greeted them at the door, telling them that a woman who lived there was having an argument with her daughter.

Police said the daughter had asked her mother, identified as 35-year-old Tivette Marie Wimbley, to wash her school uniforms and the mother refused. The daughter then asked Wimbley if she wanted her to go to school in a dirty uniform, and Wimbley replied "yes." The girl said "that's messed up," and went to upstairs her bedroom.

Wimbley followed the girl to the room, according to the report, and got into a heated argument. That's when the report alleges Wimbley grabbed her daughter by the hair and started pulling her around the room. The two scuffled until the mother pushed the girl down on the bed and held her there by placing her forearm on the girl's chest, the report says.

Wimbley was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault on a child and jailed under $1000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.