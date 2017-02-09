Police: Pair breaks into home while mother, kids sleep upstairs

Salisbury Police charged one man and are looking for another in a home invasion that occurred Wednesday night.

It happened just after 10:30 at a house in the Corbin Acres neighborhood on Woodbridge Drive.

Susan Tovar was home with her three children, ages 2, 9, and 11.

“I was shaking a lot more than I am right now," Tovar said. “It definitely takes away your sense of security."

According to the report, Tovar called 911 to say that she could hear someone moving around on the ground floor of her house. Tovar stayed on the phone until police arrived.

“She was hearing all these people going through the house, looking for stuff," said Susan's husband Victor.

Officers said when they got to the house they could also hear someone inside on the ground floor. When officers announced their presence, a man ran from the house.

The officer caught the man near Askin Lane a short distance away.

Myron Sanders, 18, of Longbranch Road in Salisbury was charged. An unidentified second man is still on the run.

The men had taken several items, including a tablet, a PS4 game console, a Michael Kors handbag, and other items. Cash that was taken from the home was found in Sander's pocket, according to police.

All of the other items were found hidden under a bush in the yard of an adjacent house.

Police believe the home was chosen randomly and they say they believe the men had considered other houses as potential targets before choosing the Woodbridge Drive home.

Tovar said that a story that she had seen on WBTV News in May was responsible for helping the situation from becoming even worse.

The story focused on using three-inch screws to hold a door in place instead of the standard one-inch screw. Tovar saw the story, then replaced the screws in her back door.

On Wednesday night, it took the thieves several tries to break through the door, and Tovar says it was the extra effort and repeated attempts that woke her from her sleep.

"I really honestly believe that that kept us from...if they had kicked it down one time and I had not had those screws in there, I would have never heard them," Tovar said. But because I heard the pounding the several times that they kicked, I believe that honestly saved us."

The break-in also resulted in significant damage to the home. There was $400 worth of damage to a door and $2000 in damage to white carpet in the home, caused by the men tracking red clay from the yard all through the house.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

