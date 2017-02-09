Clearwater Paper announces expansion, 180 jobs in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (AP) - Clearwater Paper Corp. says it's launching a major expansion at its facility in Cleveland County which will create 180 jobs over the next two years.

A statement from Gov. Roy Cooper's office on Wednesday said the company will invest $330 million at its production and distribution operations in Shelby. The company will hire operators, distribution staff, maintenance personnel and other workers.

Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, the company has manufacturing facilities in 13 states. Its Shelby facility opened in 2012 and employs 264 workers.

Salaries will vary by position, but the annual compensation fort the new jobs will average $40,791. Cleveland County's overall average wage is currently $36,576 per year.

The expansion was made possible through a Job Development Investment Grant approved by the state's Economic Investment Committee on Wednesday.

