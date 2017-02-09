Downed tree blocks south Charlotte road - | WBTV Charlotte

Downed tree blocks south Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A fallen tree blocked an area in Charlotte's Park Road area Thursday morning. 

The tree fell on Brandywine Road, which runs between Woodlawn Road and Selwyn Avenue. 

Crews are working to clear the area, but have not given an estimated time on when they expect to have the roadway reopened. 

