RCCC student leader address College Board

O’Michael White, a Rowan-Cabarrus Community College student, shared his story with the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees during their recent Board meeting, according to a news release from RCCC.

White serves as the president of the College’s Male Minority Mentoring (MISTER) program.

“When I came here, I had no idea how much my life might change. Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has not only given me a great foundation and education, but I am a leader and a better person because of my time and experiences here,” said White.

According to the release, White's involvement in student life provided him with experiences that helped him realize his leadership potential. After attending the National Conference for Student leaders in Orlando, Florida, this fall, he began to truly understand the many aspects of leadership. He walked away from the conference with a new mantra.

“I now tell myself, ‘being comfortable gives you limits, being uncomfortable allows you to do the unthinkable,’” said White.

Now in his last semester, White, is looking toward the future. This semester he is working to develop others within the MISTER club to ensure that they are ready to fulfill the club’s leadership positions when he graduates.

White recently had the opportunity to share his story with hundreds of Rowan-Cabarrus faculty and staff at the spring all employee meeting.

“O’Michael is a direct reflection of how Rowan-Cabarrus Community College provides educational and leadership experience that build a solid foundation to launch students forward in their personal and professional lives,” said Dr. Carol Spalding, College president.

White will be graduating from Rowan-Cabarrus with his Associate in Applied Science in Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration this spring. After graduation, White hopes to secure employment in the HVAC field and would eventually like to start his own company.

“The best thing about working with Rowan-Cabarrus is getting to know the students and seeing how The College truly changes the live of its students,” said Carl M. Short, chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees.

