Special Feature: A taste of the outdoor life

Here's something a little different for you. A fun read about a professor at Catawba College and his outdoor life. The article includes a fun short story written by Dr. Michael Wilson. Enjoy!

There’s a side of Dr. J. Michael Wilson that many do not know and some could not even imagine. The Catawba College Professor of Spanish and Chair of the Department of Modern Foreign Languages is a man who relishes all things outdoors.

He holds his best memories in his mind like hard candy in the mouth, melting the sweetness a swallow at a time.

Among Wilson’s most savored memories are those of Tennessee summers and autumn weekends he spent as a child in a cabin near the Tennessee River with his grandparents; of bass and crappies caught, cleaned and eaten; of deer hunts and duck hunts past and present; of the deer bagged and some about those Hartfords that got away.

Although this is a man whose academic specialty is the history of the imperfect subjunctive in Spanish, his real life specialty is recall. And, he uses his Hemingwayesque ability to capture his memories in succinct and sometimes pithy, self-deprecating word portraits.

Wilson, of late, has taken to writing stories to capture his memories and a few editors are publishing them much to Wilson’s delight. His “It's a Dog's Life” appears in the February 2017 edition of “North American Whitetail,” and his “The Fellowship of Fowling Forefathers” will be published in the spring 2017 edition of “Delta Waterfowl.” But publishing wasn’t initially what Wilson intended for his stories that number slightly more than a dozen to date.

“I started writing my stories mostly for family and friends and my kids loved them. Actually some of these are stories that I have told over the years at parties or gatherings, and everybody yuks it up and I just thought I would put them down on paper.

“The people involved usually like them a lot. They say, ‘Yep, that’s how it happened, but I couldn’t have told it like that.’ One of my friends read one I had emailed him and he answered, ‘Not a bit of embellishment.’ ”

Wilson’s technique for conjuring his memories into stories is simple. He uses the time when he’s hunting and “waiting for something” to happen to think about a story and “write it in my mind.” When he returns home, he sits down and writes the story on the computer, with most completed in an hour.

“You have a lot of free time in your mind if you’re hunting deer from 6 a.m. til noon. Most of the time, I depend on the anecdote and most of the time it’s the how not to anecdote.”

Committing his stories to digital memory, especially those about the part of his childhood spent with his Tennessee grandparents, allows his children to know their ancestors. They allow Wilson a sweet taste of his past.

Wilson grew up in the Memphis area “mostly” but lived with his maternal grandparents in Jackson, Tenn., between the age of 6 and 8 while his father worked out of state. During this time, he learned the skills of hunting and fishing, and he learned much about his grandparents.

One of his stories remembers his grandparents’ houseboat cabin in the woods on the banks of Lick Creek. Another recalls his grandmother’s courage and propensity to actively seek and destroy snakes, especially rattlesnakes, saving their rattlers as noise-making reminders of her prowess. Other stories poke fun at his own ignorance, like the time his mistook a bunch of decoys floating on the water for live, baggable fowl, or the time he was trying to help roust a deer in the direction of one of his older hunting pals only to discover his friend asleep while “the Hartford” he had roused sprang away.

When Wilson’s not remembering and writing, he is busy making more outdoor memories with his wife, friends, and grandkids. He shared a recent story of taking his 8-year-old grandson on a deer hunt.

“It wasn’t a hardship hunt, but we were in Virginia on a cold November morning in a tent blind when five turkey gobblers came by. My grandson London said in a whisper, ‘Shoot them,’ but I knew that Virginia had a split season and that that day it was not legal to hunt turkeys. I hope he learned a lesson from that as well – Follow the Law.”

So we can have a taste of those stories and memories that Wilson holds so dear, he generously agreed to share one with a particular Rowan County flair.

Entitled “You Say Catawba and I Say Catalpa,” the story tells the tale of one of his best fishing baits and what happens when the word about it gets out.

You Say Catawba and I Say Catalpa by Mike Wilson

I stopped at a local country convenience and bait store a couple of summers ago to get some minnows and redworms. On the door of the freezer was a crudely lettered sign that read, “Catawba Worms $2.50.” I was stunned. Could it really be? I opened the door and there to my amazement lay a dozen vacuum-sealed packs of beautiful green and black striped caterpillars. What a blast from the past!

[First, for the record, they are actually Catalpa worms since they live off the leaves of the American Catalpa tree. I fully understand the popular etymology since everything else in this region is named for the Indian tribe, including the county, the river, and the college. Why not the worm?]

It is summer 1962 and I am riding up to the Tennessee River with my granddaddy in his black Chevy pickup. It is hot as the devil since he has no air conditioner. We are necessarily taking the old state highways since I-40 has not been completed. As we drive through the outskirts of Parsons, Granddaddy suddenly throws on the brakes and I nearly bust my noggin on the steel dashboard. (This was the pre-seat belt era.)

In a vacant lot there is a lone tree that appears half-eaten. He grabs his gunny sack—always kept handy to harvest Nature’s bounty including persimmons, black walnuts, hickory nuts, unsupervised sweet corn, etc.-- from under the seat and we run to the tree. Every branch is loaded with fat green and black caterpillars and we fill up about a third of the sack with the ones we can reach plus a bunch of leaves. Then we hop back in the truck and leave quickly. Only then can I ask, “What are we going to do with them?” “You’ll see,” he replies.

That afternoon on the river we start baiting our jugs with the Catalpa worms, and I can see that the first ones we set out are already running away crazily. [These sealed Clorox jugs have a short line with a weight and a catfish hook and are normally put out in little fleets of 50 or so to let the wind drift them over likely feeding areas. You’ve got a big one when a 2-qt. jug goes all the way under!] At one point, we had fish on 10 jugs at once, so we had a great time running them down, pulling them up, and netting the catfish. I am pretty sure it was our best haul ever—we filled 4 stringers-- and unfortunately it was the only time we ran across a hatch like that in my youth. They certainly were more pleasant to deploy than the buckets of rotten mussels he got for a dollar from the mussel boats, who only wanted the shells to be made into buttons, out on the big river.

So here they are at long last. I take all of them from the freezer and carry them to the register. “Will you be getting more?” “About once a week. You can call to see if they’re in.” “Thanks, I sure will.”

Well, that mother lode sure heated up our catfishing fast. One day we caught 9 good cats at Lake Norman with a single pack of 10. Then we went out with my buddy the DC—a lifelong outdoorsman and U of Texas fan thanks to long residence there-- on High Rock, and I soon had him forsaking his cutbait and netted shad. He, in turn, even caught the attention of his skeptical grandson, a fisherman so accomplished at a tender age that he already had endorsement deals. After the DC had outcaught him 5-0, he finally said, ”Ok, give me one of those!” How did their outing go? “Live well got too full. We just kept the 20 biggest ones,” the DC happily reported.

I eagerly called the store the following Monday to check on the shipment. “Yeah, we’ve got about 20 packs that just came in.” “I’ll be right over!” When I got there half an hour later and opened the freezer, there were only 10. When I asked where the others went, the clerk said, “Funny…a guy in an orange cap just came in and bought half…”

My mild consolations were knowing that at least our band of brothers had cornered the market and that the good ol’ DC would never leave me completely hangin’…

