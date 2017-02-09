Harrisburg house fire displaces four - | WBTV Charlotte

Harrisburg house fire displaces four

(Source: Harrisburg Fire Department | Twitter) (Source: Harrisburg Fire Department | Twitter)
HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) -

Four residents were displaced in a Harrisburg house fire Thursday morning. 

Harrisburg firefighters were called to a home in the 6100 block of Roseway Court with heavy smoke and fire showing from the second story of the home. It happened just before 4:30 a.m.

EMS is evaluating the crew and displaced residents. 

The cause remains under investigation. 

