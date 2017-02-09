Inclement weather forces school closures, delays in the High Country

Several schools in the High Country are closed or delayed Thursday due to inclement weather.

Mitchell County, Watauga County, Ashe County and Avery County Schools are closed for the day. Mitchell County Schools teachers are required to work Thursday. It's an optional teacher workday for teachers in Avery and Watauga County.

Check wbtv.com/closings for updates on closings and delays in the WBTV viewing area.

