Arrest Made In 2015 Charlotte Homicide

It’s Thursday, February 9…and we’ve had rain in the area overnight…heavy at times! Be sure to tune in to WBTV News This Morning starting at 4:30 AM to get the latest details on the weather and what we can expect today, from meteorologist Al Conklin. He has Charlotte’s certified most accurate forecast.

A lot of other news going on that we’ll tell you about this morning.

An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Charlotte that happened in 2015. The suspect arrested in Puerto Rico. Our Micah Smith is working on this story and will have complete details in a LIVE report.

We have a crime alert…right now police are looking for three men who robbed a Little Caesar’s pizza store in north Charlotte late last night.

We have exclusive surveillance video of a Charlotte apartment leasing office being broken into and money orders being stolen. Police say the crooks have hit at least nine leasing offices.

A Charlotte woman police say stole around 500 pieces of mail from people around town will make her first court appearance today.

Gaston County firefighters are investigating a THIRD case of arson within just a 24 hours span.

Three Clemson University professors are refusing to eat for nearly a week to protest the university's failure to demand that President Trump rescind an executive order banning travel to the U.S. from seven majority Muslim countries.

Plus, Kristen Miranda will be in the Alert Center throughout the show, monitoring multiple news sources so you are the first to get breaking news and just-in news from across the nation and around the world. No other station has an on-air anchor devoted solely to making sure you get that news first.

All those stories and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…and then from 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce channel. And we have special, in-studio guests during our 8 AM hour! Hope to see you then!