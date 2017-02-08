Sewing group helps Charlotte's refugee community learn artisan skills

When stitching together a new skill concentration can be key. You listen and try it for yourself until the spool starts spinning. But the people attending the Make Welcome Sewing School must pay close attention to the instructions spoken in a language that isn't their first.

Every week, dozens of refugees from around the world, who are living in Charlotte attend the different levels of sewing classes held at Project 658.

Beth Pinckney co-founded the group a few years ago when she stopped to imagine how isolating a new life could be in a foreign place.

"They've left family, they've left home, they've left communities, they left work and they can't go back. My family is close by. I have a home. I've never had to flee. I've never lived in a place where there's war," she said.

The classes advanced students craft beautiful pieces sold in an online Etsy shop. The money raised on the site goes right back to them.

"Most of them had no way of earning any supplemental income and so we wanted to provide a way for them to supplement their families incomes," Pinckney said.

The quiet group of refugees hasn't asked for the spotlight. But it's focused in on them in recent weeks after President Donald Trump temporarily halted the program which brought them here.

"We had another women the other day in class who asked me why is America changing? I don't feel safe and it broke my heart," Pinkney said.

