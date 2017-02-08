Three men rob Little Caesar's in north Charlotte

A business in north Charlotte was robbed Wednesday night, according to police.

The robbery happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the Little Caesar's on the 9000 block of Beatties Ford Road. The employees told police that three men robbed the business.

There is no word on whether the trio had any weapons.

Investigators have not released any descriptions of the men involved.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

