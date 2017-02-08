BLOG: Storm threat passed, cold & wind settle in for Thursday

Following storms overnight that accompanied a strong cold front, we'll now be feeling the major chill down behind the front for today.

Upslope moisture behind the front will finish up as a little bit of snow through early this morning in the mountains. Some of the higher elevations could pick up an inch or two.. but of course this will be after a night of heavy rain that will do some damage on the existing snow-pack.

Once those snow-showers wrap up by about midday, the rest of the day will be clear and sunny, but boy will it be windy and cold!

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties all day, with a Wind Advisory for the rest of the mountains. Gusts may exceed 50mph on occasion through this evening. It will still be windy across the Piedmont as well, with gusts to 35mph possible.

The final impact from our frontal passage will be the temperature drop. After 4 days straight in the 60s & 70s, it's back to winter-like temps. The mountains won't get above freezing for highs today, with a chilly afternoon only at best touching 50° for the Charlotte area. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and teens in the mountains, before keeping temps to around 50° again for Friday afternoon (but at least we won't have the wind chill factor Friday).

If you're not a fan of the chill, just hang tight. Once again, it's another hyper-quick cold snap, as we warm right back up to the upper 60s/low 70s in time for the weekend.

