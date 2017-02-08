Debate over

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

It took days of debate, but President Donald Trump finally gets a confirmation vote for his Attorney General. Senator Jeff Sessions passed along party lines, 52-47.

A woman who was kidnapped, tied up and held in a shed is rescued by her mother. Tonight, she confronts the man who police say did it.

Interesting arguments before the NC Appellate court today in Raleigh. An attorney for the anti-toll group "Widen I-77 said the state's contract for the toll lane company should be thrown out because it doesn't serve a public purpose.

An attorney for NCDOT says the toll lanes were not designed to reduce congestion, but instead provide reliable travel time. We may not know the outcome of the appeal for months.

In my exclusive Crime Stoppers investigation, a drug thief cuts his hand while stealing prescription pills from a pharmacy. A nearby police officer tried to follow his getaway vehicle, but when speeds reached 100 mph, the officer had to stop per department policy.

