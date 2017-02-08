Debate over

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
It took days of debate, but President Donald Trump finally gets a confirmation vote for his Attorney General. Senator Jeff Sessions passed along party lines, 52-47.
A woman who was kidnapped, tied up and held in a shed is rescued by her mother. Tonight, she confronts the man who police say did it.
Interesting arguments before the NC Appellate court today in Raleigh. An attorney for the anti-toll group "Widen I-77 said the state's contract for the toll lane company should be thrown out because it doesn't serve a public purpose.
An attorney for NCDOT says the toll lanes were not designed to reduce congestion, but instead provide reliable travel time. We may not know the outcome of the appeal for months.
In my exclusive Crime Stoppers investigation, a drug thief cuts his hand while stealing prescription pills from a pharmacy. A nearby police officer tried to follow his getaway vehicle, but when speeds reached 100 mph, the officer had to stop per department policy.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
The FedEx driver told police Galyan flashed a badge and said he was a security officer before later stating he was a police officer.More >>
The FedEx driver told police Galyan flashed a badge and said he was a security officer before later stating he was a police officer.More >>
Nancy L. Rybka was halfway through the walk when Deputy Dak Richardson parked his car, got out and walked the rest of the way with her.More >>
Nancy L. Rybka was halfway through the walk when Deputy Dak Richardson parked his car, got out and walked the rest of the way with her.More >>
The group of more than 100 riders left Charlotte Tuesday and traveled 500 miles to Washington for Police Week to honor fallen law enforcement.More >>
The group of more than 100 riders left Charlotte Tuesday and traveled 500 miles to Washington for Police Week to honor fallen law enforcement.More >>
A group of male students met regularly at Vazquez's apartment from December 2016 to May 8, 2017, according to court documents.More >>
A group of male students met regularly at Vazquez's apartment from December 2016 to May 8, 2017, according to court documents.?More >>
Deputies said a woman in one car shot nearly 12 times at the woman in the second car. The sheriff's office said that a man inside the second vehicle was injured in the shooting.More >>
Deputies said a woman in one car shot nearly 12 times at the woman in the second car. The sheriff's office said that a man inside the second vehicle was injured in the shooting.More >>