GARDNER-WEBB: Bulldogs Home Game vs. UNC Ashleville to Be Televised Feb. 23rd

ESPNU SELECTS UNC ASHEVILLE AT GARDNER-WEBB AS ITS FEB. 23 BIG SOUTH WILDCARD BROADCAST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (www.BigSouthSports.com) – ESPNU has selected the UNC Asheville at Gardner-Webb men’s basketball contest scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23 as its Big South Wildcard Selection broadcast, it was announced today by the Big South Conference office. Game time will be 9:00pm ET inside Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, N.C. Robert Lee (play-by-play) and Nate Ross (analyst) will handle the call from courtside.

It will be the second regular-season meeting between the squads, as Asheville prevailed in overtime, 90-85 back on Dec. 31. Bulldogs’ freshman MaCio Teague led all scorers with 25 points, while David Robertson added 23. GWU was led by Jamaal Robateau and LaQuincy Rideau with 16 points each.

The match-up in two weeks will feature two of the top defensive players in the nation, as Rideau entered this week No. 1 in the country with 79 steals, while Asheville’s Ahmad Thomas was third nationally with 77. Thomas is just the fourth player in Big South history with back-to-back 70-steal seasons, while both players have recorded 10 steals in a game this year. Rideau leads the Big South in assists per game (4.8) and is on pace for 150 rebounds, 150 assists and 100 steals in 2016-17.

The UNC Asheville at Gardner-Webb game is the fourth and final Big South ESPNU Wildcard broadcast this season. The 2016-17 campaign marked the fourth consecutive year that four regular-season Big South contests appeared on ESPNU.