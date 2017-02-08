CHARLOTTE CHECKERS: Checkers Annual Pink in the Rink Game Saturday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – FEB. 8, 2017

CHECKERS’ ANNUAL PINK IN THE RINK GAME IS SATURDAY

Event raised more than $300,000 for the fight against breast cancer in its first 10 years

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Checkers' 11th annual Pink in the Rink event, presented by Novant Health, will take place this Saturday, Feb. 11. The goal of the game, which begins at 6 p.m., is to raise awareness and funds for the fight against women's cancers.

Checkers players will wear specialty pink jerseys during the game against the Stockton Heat that will be sold in a live auction that night to benefit Carolina Breast Friends, Cindy's Hope Chest, Shirley's Angels, Novant Health Buddy Kemp Cancer Support Center, GoJenGo and BCC Rally. A photo of this year’s jersey is attached to this release. In the 10 previous years of the event, the Checkers and their fans have raised approximately $315,000 for various non-profits through the jersey auction and a portion of ticket proceeds.

The Checkers will recognize the event’s non-profit beneficiaries and cancer survivors throughout the game. Doors at Bojangles’ Coliseum will open at 4:30 p.m. and free pink earmuffs will be given to the first 3,000 fans courtesy of Novant Health.