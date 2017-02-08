CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Two Sport Star Brian Jordan to Visit BB&T Ballpark Juni 14th

Two-Sport Star Brian Jordan to Sign Autographs on June 14th at BB&T Ballpark

1999 National League All-Star Set for to Appear for 2017 Harris Teeter & Gain Celeb Series

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Brian Jordan, a two-sport star who played for both the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons, will meet fans and sign free autographs at BB&T Ballpark on Wednesday, June 14th as part of the 2017 Harris Teeter & Gain Celeb Series. Throughout the 2017 season, the Knights will welcome a wide array of celebrities and legendary baseball players to Uptown Charlotte presented by Harris Teeter & Gain.



Gates are set to open at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14th and fans will have an opportunity to meet the 1999 National League All-Star before the club’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds). Jordan, who will also throw out a ceremonial first pitch, played for the Bats over parts of four seasons (1991-93 & 1997) when the club was affiliated with the St. Louis Cardinals. He hit .290 for the Bats in 43 games in 1992 -- the same year he made his Major League Debut with the Cardinals.



Originally selected in the first round of the 1988 amateur draft by St. Louis (30th overall), Jordan hit .282 with 1,454 hits, 184 home runs, and 821 RBIs over the course of a 15-year distinguished Major League Baseball career. A Baltimore, MD native, Jordan’s MLB career also spanned five seasons with the Braves, two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and one with the Texas Rangers.



A product of the University of Richmond, Jordan also briefly shined in football. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 1989 NFL Draft and played three seasons in the NFL with the Falcons (1989-1991). In 1991, he was voted as an alternate to the NFC Pro Bowl Team after leading the team in tackles. A year later, Jordan signed a three-year contract with the Cardinals to play baseball exclusively, ending his NFL career.



The Charlotte Knights open the 2017 season -- their 30th as the Knights -- at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday, April 6th. Season tickets, as well as partial season ticket plans for the 2017 season, are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, online at CharlotteKnights.com, or by phone at 704-274-8282. Additional celebrities in the Harris Teeter & Gain Celeb Series will be announced later this week. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Tradition Never Ends!





Tommy Viola

Director of PR/Media Relations

324 S Mint St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Office: 704-274-8203

tommyv@charlotteknights.com