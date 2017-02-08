Bounce Scholar of the Week: Laura Maruri-Hernandez

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student - along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is Laura Maruri-Hernandez, a 5th Grader at Statesville Road Elementary School.

Teachers say Laura is a sweet student who continually gets recognized for going above and beyond, not only academically but also behaviorally.

She is a principled student who can be looked to for advice from any of her peers. Laura is one that is often called on for support for interpreting lessons and instructions in the classroom for our ESL students.

She was the only scholar that received a “Level 5” (missing only 1 question), on her ELA common assessment last quarter.

