Crime Stoppers: Drug thief leaves behind blood evidence

A drug thief outraced police to avoid capture, but what he left behind is evidence that may get him nabbed.

He hit the CVS Pharmacy on Mallard Creek around 9 p.m. on a Tuesday. The pharmacy team was about to close down the security window.

On surveillance video, we see a man wearing all black sitting down as if he's waiting on a prescription to be filled. But when they tell him they're about to close he springs to his feet, pulls out a big handgun, jumps the counter and begins threatening the workers.

"The employee there said, 'what do you want?' He said, 'just give me the good stuff,'" according to CMPD Detective Tori Roddy. "I guess meaning the high-quality drugs."

He fills his black bag with pills that go for $20-bucks and higher on the streets. But while raking in the drugs, he accidentally cuts his hand.

"Badly, enough to leave some blood?" I asked.

"Enough to leave a little blood, yes," the detective answered. "So we have a little blood evidence."

While making his getaway, he flashed his gun at the clerk in the front then jumped into what could be a black BMW and raced away. A police officer was nearby and tried to follow, but couldn't keep up.

"When he got out of there, he hauled off, going maybe 95-100 mph. And of course we're not going to do a chase - our policy," Detective Roddey said.

The crook is described as 6'1" tall, thin, with a full beard. He's in his late 20s or early 30s.

If you know or see him, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 and there is reward money up to $1,000 available.

