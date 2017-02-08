Three arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Dallas

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that turned deadly last week.

According to Dallas Police, a man, whose name has still not been released, was shot near the intersection of East Carpenter Street and South Davis Street in Dallas on January 31. He was taken to the hospital and died from those injuries four days later.

Dallas Police worked in conjunction with Gaston County Police to investigate the case.

Wednesday, the police department said 26-year-old Aaron Jamarius Rainey and 24-year-old Jakevious Raheim Lynch were both charged with first-degree murder. They are both being held in the Gaston County jail without bond.

Twenty-three-year-old Amber Renee Deaton was arrested, as well, and charged with accessory after the fact. She is being held in the Gaston County jail under a $500,000 bond.

"I would like to thank the community for their outpour of support," Police Chief Allen Scott said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-922-3131 or 704-922-3116.?

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved