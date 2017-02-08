BLOG: Storm threat Wednesday night with strong front on the move

Wednesday was yet another day in the mid-upper 60s, but just like last week's warm-up, this one will also be coming to an abrupt end tonight.

As of Wednesday evening we are tracking storms that have already developed in Kentucky and Tennessee, and will be moving into the Carolinas tonight. It looks like a few storms will move through from about 8-10 p.m. (west-east) tonight ahead of the main line that moves through the mountains around midnight, and into the Piedmont closer to 2 a.m. or so.

At this time, it appears the severe weather parameters are slightly higher for the earlier batch- so be on alert for an isolated severe storm during this window. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all areas generally along/west of I-77 under a Slight Risk for severe weather, meaning scattered severe storms are possible, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

The rest of the WBTV viewing area is under a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning isolated severe storms are possible.

If you don't have the WBTV weather app already downloaded, now is a great time to get it. Especially for potential nighttime severe weather threats when we aren't always as plugged in as we are during the day - it's extra important to make sure you are getting weather alerts sent to your mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.