No injuries reported in school bus crash in north Charlotte

No one was injured in a crash involving a school bus near uptown Charlotte Wednesday.

The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Trade Street, near I-77 just north of uptown. Police said the accident involved a school bus and another vehicle.

Officials have not said what school the bus was from or if any students were on board, but did confirm that no injuries were reported.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

