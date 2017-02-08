CMPD: Two in custody after trying to flee police in stolen vehic - | WBTV Charlotte

CMPD: Two in custody after trying to flee police in stolen vehicle

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two people are in custody after officers say they located a stolen vehicle and the people inside tried to get away.

Officers say they followed the vehicle until two people inside jumped out of the vehicle along Freedom Drive near Camp Green.

According to police, officers were able to get two people into custody but no names have been released.

