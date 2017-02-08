Recipe: Bruce Moffett's Baked Flounder with Gulf Shrimp

Bruce Moffett's Baked Flounder with Gulf Shrimp is his idea of a perfect Valentine's Day meal. Below is his recipe for two.

Ingredients

2 6-oz portions flounder

4 Gulf Shrimp

1 Sliced orange

2 oz Butternut Squash

2 oz Fennel

4 leaves Swiss Chard

1 Blood Orange, peeled and sliced

2 oz Carrot

8 Kalamata Olives

6 Tarragon & Parsley leaves

4 oz Orange Juice

1 tsp Lemon Juice

2 oz Fish Stock

2 oz White wine

1/2 tsp Vanilla

Directions:

Thinly slice all vegetables and mix together in a bowl. Layer the bottom of a 6-inch stainless dish. Combine all liquid ingredients and mix together. Pour liquid into the stainless dish, until the vegetables are barley covered.

Season the fish with salt and pepper and place with shrimp over the vegetables. Place the herbs on the fish. Place orange slices on top of the fish.

Bring the fish liquid up to a simmer on the stove top. Place in a 375 oven until the flounder is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Serve.

