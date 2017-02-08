Police: Man injured in drive-by shooting in west Charlotte

Police are investigating after a person was shot in west Charlotte and went to the library to get help.

The shooting happened along the 2100-block of West Boulevard around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a vehicle drove by the man and shot him.

Officers have a description of the vehicle, but they are not releasing it.

MEDIC says emergency officials treated one person for serious injuries from a gunshot wound and transported the person to Carolinas Medical Center. He is expected to be okay.

