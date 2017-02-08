Concord firefighter returns to work after battling cancer

Wednesday morning as Matt Sellers made his way into work at Concord Fire Department’s Station 9, he was greeted with open arms and huge hugs.

Five years ago, Sellers was diagnosed with a rare form of T-cell lymphoma, cancer which nearly took his life. It did take his job.

“When the doctors give you a 30 percent chance to live, you have to think in the long run. And I knew in my heart I was not going to let it take me, but I still had to make those plans,” Sellers said.

In 2011, Sellers retired from the Concord Fire Department and left behind the job he loved, to battle cancer he hated.

Sellers’ journey took him through a bone marrow transplant, it took him close to death. Through a million rounds of blood work and a million prayers, In October Sellers finally ended up back in the doctor’s office. This time the news was good.

“He says 'Matt, you know I think I could release you,' and I said 'Do what?'” Sellers said, expressing his disbelief that his years of fighting cancer were finally over.

Sellers was released from his doctor’s care without restrictions. His first thought was to get back to his fire family and continue the job that’s in his blood.

His first day back was Wednesday. The smiles were in no short supply.

“It’s the biggest blessing to know him. It’s the biggest honor to know him. And we are all just so happy that he is back today,” co-worker Lt. Melanie Jordan said.

While Sellers waited anxiously for his first call, he took the time to talk about his brothers and sisters at the fire department, and thank them for their support.

“That’s the biggest thing is thank you. For everything that they have done. Supportively, being there, they came to see me. That’s what pulls you through and keeps you going and I’m indebted to them forever. And I’ll be there for them. Through thick and thin,” Sellers said with a smile.

