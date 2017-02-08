NC lawmaker files bill to outlaw animals in drivers' laps

A North Carolina lawmaker has filed a bill in the House of Representatives in hopes of making it illegal to drive with a live animal on your lap.

Representative Garland E. Pierce, a Democrat from District 48, filed the bill Wednesday, which has now been labeled House Bill 73.

According to the filing, the bill would "increase safety on the roads by prohibiting the operation of motor vehicle while the driver is holding a live animal in the person's lap."

The bill hopes to amend Part 9 of Article 3 of Chapter 20 of the General Statutes. The bill says having an animal on your lap is a "distraction that endangers the safety of the driver, any passengers in the vehicle, others traveling in the same vicinity, and the animal."

The bill seeks to make driving with an animal in your lap punishable with a $100 fine and court costs.

If passed, the bill would take effect on December 1.

