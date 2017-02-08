Morning Motivation: Stop Complaining

If you don't like what you see, do something about it.

Stop complaining because complaining is doing nothing to fix the issue!

You haven't seen it because you haven't done it. You win your life back the moment you stop blaming others for the wrong done. Never accept that you life is stuck in place where you currently find yourself. If you are not moving you are not growing.

Until you change you will never see life the way which is possible for you. Now is the time to start winning and now is the time to stop complaining.

