Suspect in 2015 Charlotte homicide arrested in Puerto Rico

A suspect in a Mecklenburg County homicide case from 2015 was arrested Wednesday in Puerto Rico.

Gabriel Pagan Santiago, 26, is charged with murder in the death of Richard Allen Hable, who was 47 when police say he was killed.

Hable was reported missing on September 2, 2015, but had not been seen since May of that year. Police found his body under a home in East Mecklenburg County the day after he was reported missing.

During the investigation, detectives said they developed information that led them to believe foul play was involved in Hable's disappearance.

Santiago was later named as a suspect.

Police said Santiago and Hable were associates from the neighborhood where they lived, and it is believed that Hable allowed Santiago to stay with him at some point prior to the killing.

Kenneth Wright, the man living next to the home once occupied by Hable, said he learned about the arrest while watching the news today. He's still astonished that the killing even happened.

“That’s a rotten way to be put down you know, it’s just crazy that they could do that, bury someone up under their trailer like that,” said Wright.

Wright said he knew Santiago as "Luis" and never thought the man was capable of committing murder.

“He was a cool little guy. He never disrespected me or my family in any way,” said Wright.

Wright said he was surprised to learn that the suspect had fled to a location so far away. He said Santiago should be punished if he is the man that killed Hable.

“If he did it, you gotta reap what you sow you know, deal with it,” said Wright.

Santiago was found and arrested in San Juan, Puerto Rico. As of Wednesday afternoon he was being processed in Federal Court and will be extradited back to North Carolina following his court procedures.

There is no time-table on when he will return.

