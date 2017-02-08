Recipe: Stagioni Valentine's Day Cocktails

Stagioni Bartender, Russ Johnson shares three cocktails that will get you in the Valentine's Day mood. Stagioni is offering a four-course dinner on Valentine’s Day, with a complimentary prosecco toast. Got to their website to learn more about the menu for this special event.

Kir Royal (our twist)

3oz Prosecco

1oz Chambord

Garnish with frozen raspberry

Villa Amore

1 oz vodka

3/4 oz Chambord Raspberry liquor

3/4 oz Godiva White Chocolate liquor

2oz Milk (can substitute almond, cashew, or soy milk)

Shake above ingredients. Pour contents into a chocolate sprinkle rimmed martini glass.

Add a splash of seltzer. Garnish with raspberry

Move Your Molasses

2 oz Bourbon

1 oz Pomegranate Molasses

2 dashes Black Walnut bitters

Splash of Blackberry simple syrup

