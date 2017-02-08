Recipe: Stagioni Valentine's Day Cocktails - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Stagioni Valentine's Day Cocktails

(WBTV) (WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Stagioni Bartender, Russ Johnson shares three cocktails that will get you in the Valentine's Day mood. Stagioni is offering a four-course dinner on Valentine’s Day, with a complimentary prosecco toast. Got to their website to learn more about the menu for this special event.

Kir Royal (our twist)

  • 3oz Prosecco
  • 1oz Chambord
  • Garnish with frozen raspberry

Villa Amore

  • 1 oz vodka
  • 3/4 oz Chambord Raspberry liquor
  • 3/4 oz Godiva White Chocolate liquor
  • 2oz Milk (can substitute almond, cashew, or soy milk)
  • Shake above ingredients. Pour contents into a chocolate sprinkle rimmed martini glass.
  • Add a splash of seltzer. Garnish with raspberry

Move Your Molasses

  • 2 oz Bourbon
  • 1 oz Pomegranate Molasses
  • 2 dashes Black Walnut bitters
  • Splash of Blackberry simple syrup

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly