Vietnam vet and wife devastated over missing dog

Chloe, a three-year-old chocolate lab, has been missing from the Carroll home in Granite Quarry for a little more than a week now, and her owners are desperate to find her.

“The dog means a lot to me, I’m a Vietnam veteran…and she’s my companion," David Carroll said. “We love her to no end and we’d like to see her come back home because we are so torn up over this dog. We need her home.”

The Carrolls adopted Chloe from a local hospital about a year ago, and they say in that short time there has been a bond like they've never before experienced with a pet.

“Because I think she’s such an important part of our lives and we’ve given so much to her and for her. She’s good for us both mentally and health wise," Shirley Carroll added.

David Carroll served eight years in Vietnam and battles depression. He says that there is something about Chloe that gives him the peace that is often elusive.

“She’s my companion and she helps me through times when I’m down and out, depression, and she’s always with me," Carroll added.

For days now the Carrolls have traveled roads all across Rowan County searching for Chloe. They've gone door to door in their neighborhood, distributed fliers and posted pleas on social media sites.

“If there was any person walking, talking, breathing, I stopped and talked to them," Shirley Carroll added.

They've even kept their eyes looking in the sky for an unpleasant sign that may could explain what happened to Chloe.

“We started watching for vultures, anything up in the sky, thinking well if she had gotten hurt or whatever, you know, that would be an indication, and we saw a couple, just a couple days ago, so Dave headed back again out, and I don’t know, walked forever, and it was nothing, they were gone," Carroll said.

For now Chloe's food bowl on the back deck remains filled, and they call out her name every time they go out into the yard. They're just hoping that someone picked up Chloe and that she will be returned.

“There is a reward and we will pay the reward if you bring the dog back to us," David Carroll added. “She’s a good dog, a loveable dog, one that can really get right into your heart.”

Anyone with information about Chloe is asked to contact the Carrolls at 704-798-4964.

