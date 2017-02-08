Child found in Lake Norman over weekend dies

A child found in Lake Norman Saturday afternoon has passed away, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The drowning call came in just after 2:30 p.m. from the 100 block of Forest Cove Lane in Mooresville.

PREVIOUS: Child injured in near-drowning on Lake Norman in Mooresville

Four children were playing and going in and out of the house when a mother noticed one child was not with the others, Major Andy Poteat with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said. The mother and other adults started searching, and found the child in the lake, Poteat says.

The mother and a neighbor tried to revive the child via CPR until first responders arrived.

Deputies said the child was taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. The child's name and age have not been released.

No criminal charges are expected.

