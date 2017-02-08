Morning Motivation: Bricked

So many of us are using bricks to build structures that last. However, we are also using bricks to build around our negative experiences.We are not aware that these bricks in our lives exist.

So how do you know if you have been bricked?

Do you have past pain and protect your past pain...you've been bricked! Do you run from relationships because of past letdowns...you've been bricked! Do you give up before being potentially let down...you've been bricked!

Give yourself room to grow, to start over, to give life a new perspective.

Now use those same bricks to build your best everyday life. You got this. Get out the blueprint. Start building!

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.