Motivational MVP: Monique Stubbs-Hall

Monique Stubbs-Hall, dubbed as the etiquette queen of Charlotte, was our Motivational MVP this week.

Her contribution to the inner and outer grooming of our young people made her a simple choice. Friday, she shared her passion on how working in the hospitality industry opened the door to helping young people prepare themselves for opportunities available for them.

CLICK HERE learn more about Monique and how her efforts can help your youth.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.