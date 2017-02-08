Motivational MVP: Monique Stubbs-Hall

City officials say it's part of an effort to "help educate the public concerning bicycles and safety."More >>
City officials say it's part of an effort to "help educate the public concerning bicycles and safety."More >>
Ten years ago, just a few months after she graduated from East Gaston High School, Martin was in a car crash that nearly took her life.More >>
Ten years ago, just a few months after she graduated from East Gaston High School, Martin was in a car crash that nearly took her life.More >>
What started as a frustrated mom’s Facebook post has now landed a Charlotte-based dance group in a world competition!More >>
What started as a frustrated mom’s Facebook post has now landed a Charlotte-based dance group in a world competition!More >>
Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, introduced the team when the national press corps came in. They spent a little under 5 minutes exchanging pleasantries and having their pictures taken.More >>
Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, introduced the team when the national press corps came in. They spent a little under 5 minutes exchanging pleasantries and having their pictures taken.More >>
A vehicle stop in China Grove resulted in the capture of a wanted fugitive, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.More >>
A vehicle stop in China Grove resulted in the capture of a wanted fugitive, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.More >>