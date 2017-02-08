Gaston County sex offender charged with being on child premises

A Gaston County man has been charged with felony sex offender on a child premises, among others.

Charles Loral Carr, 46, is expected to appear in court on the charges Feb. 21.

A woman contacted WBTV about the suspect being inside Costner Elementary School in Dallas on four occasions. The woman said other parents were worried after learning that a registered sex offender had been inside.

Carr was convicted in 1995 for indecent liberties with a minor.

