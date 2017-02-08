Recipe: Rusty Bucket’s Bloody Mary - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Rusty Bucket’s Bloody Mary

CHARLOTTE, NC

The Rusty Bucket in South Park shared their Bloody Mary recipe and showcased some of their brunch options.

Garnish

  • Pickle speared from top to bottom
  • Cocktail onion
  • Yellow Pepper
  • Carrot
  • Cornishon
  • Lime wedge to rim, half spice the rim

Ingredients

  • 1 ¼ desired pepper soaked Finlandia Vodka
  • ¼ oz. Worcestershire Sauce
  • 3 oz. Bloody Mary Mix

Directions

  1. Dust half rim of the glass with rimshot
  2. Add pickle spear, cocktail onion, yellow pepper, carrot, cornishon, and rim glass
  3. Combine all ingredients in Mixing Tin
  4. Lean pickle against lime wedge and add fresh ice to glass
  5. Shake ingredients and strain over ice

