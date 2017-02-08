Man charged after 10 Charlotte apartment leasing offices burglarized

A man accused of burglarizing multiple Charlotte apartment leasing offices has been arrested.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the break-in cases date back to September 2016. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old James Murray, is accused of breaking into apartment complex leasing offices and taking money.

"Murray has lived in the Hickory Grove division for his entire life. We have interacted with him for the past several years. We locked him up twice this past summer and fall,” said Lt. Ryan Jackson, CMPD.

Last Thursday, police identified a Jaguar X-series wanted in an earlier apartment burglary. The suspect was also wearing a Ghostbusters sweatshirt.

Monday, officers located the Jaguar, being operated by Murray. Officers say they found money orders, the Ghostbusters sweatshirt, and a hammer used in the burglaries in the car.

Detectives say that Murray had an associate that worked in the checking/banking industry that he used to help him.

"For a cut of the money order, she would process that money order through,” said Detective L.B. Burnett, CMPD.

Murray was arrested for an outstanding probation violation. He was brought in for questioning where he admitted to wearing the Ghostbusters shirt during multiple burglaries.

"It is extremely rewarding in this case because we have been working on this since Sept. 8th. We have put a lot of time and man hours in it to bring it to a successful conclusion. It also gives our citizens a peace of mind that they are not going to be victimized like this,” said Detective L.B. Burnett, CMPD.

Below are the apartments involved in the burglaries:

Hamilton Square Apartments (6017 Williams Road)

Eagle Woods Apartments (6110 Forest Glen Road)

Parkland Commons (8301 Parkland Circle)

Green Rock Estates (7259 Point Lake Drive)

Oasis at Regal Oaks (6701 English Hills Drive)

Forest Hills Apartments (5603 Farm Pond Land)

The Hamptons Apartments (8415 University Station Circle)

The Timbers Apartments (3317 Magnolia Hill Drive)

Pleasant View Apartments (8225 Pence Road)

Ashley Place Apartments (5706 Electra Land)

