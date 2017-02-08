Police activity puts Thomasboro Elementary School on lockdown

Thomasboro Elementary School was placed on lockdown Wednesday following a police chase in the area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers located a stolen vehicle near Rozzelles Ferry Road and W. Trade Street around 11:07 a.m. The vehicle was wanted in a Tuesday robbery case.

Police say when they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to stop and a chase ensued. The driver lost control and crashed in the 2600 block of Ashley Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says Thomasboro Elementary School, located on Bradford Drive, was placed on lockdown for a time due to the activity.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, The person's name is expected to be released shortly.

